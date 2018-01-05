Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Suits up for Friday's practice

Lee (ankle) took part in Friday's practice, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

It won't be clear until after practice how much work Lee got in Friday, but any activity whatsoever will represent a step forward after two days on the sidelines, and increase his chances of being available for Sunday's wild-card matchup with the Bills. Per Kaye, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone noted Thursday that Lee wouldn't necessarily have to practice this week in order to play Sunday, but the wideout's involvement Friday nonetheless bodes well.