Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Suits up for Friday's practice
Lee (ankle) took part in Friday's practice, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
It won't be clear until after practice how much work Lee got in Friday, but any activity whatsoever will represent a step forward after two days on the sidelines, and increase his chances of being available for Sunday's wild-card matchup with the Bills. Per Kaye, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone noted Thursday that Lee wouldn't necessarily have to practice this week in order to play Sunday, but the wideout's involvement Friday nonetheless bodes well.
More News
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Expected back for wild-card game•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Slated to miss practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Won't play Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Still not practicing•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Missing practice again Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Sidelined for practice Wednesday•
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
SportsLine: Postseason surprise
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.