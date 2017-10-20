Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Suits up Friday

Lee (knee) was on the field for Friday's practice, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

It won't be clear until after Friday's session how much work Lee was able to get in, but his presence alone bodes well for his Week 7 status after he was unable to get in any practice work the previous two days.

