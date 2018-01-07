Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Suits up Sunday

Lee (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's playoff game against the Bills.

While it's still possible that Lee's snaps could be limited to a degree, by design, or relative to how his ankle responds in-game, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com indicates that the wideout is slated to start the contest. The return of Lee - who last suited up on Dec. 17 -- provides QB Blake Bortles with another viable option in the team's passing attack Sunday, to work along with the likes of Keelan Cole, Dede Westbrook and Allen Hurns.