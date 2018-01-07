Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Suits up Sunday
Lee (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's playoff game against the Bills.
While it's still possible that Lee's snaps could be limited to a degree, by design, or relative to how his ankle responds in-game, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com indicates that the wideout is slated to start the contest. The return of Lee - who last suited up on Dec. 17 -- provides QB Blake Bortles with another viable option in the team's passing attack Sunday, to work along with the likes of Keelan Cole, Dede Westbrook and Allen Hurns.
More News
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Expected to suit up Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Listed as questionable following limited practice Friday•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Suits up for Friday's practice•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Expected back for wild-card game•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Slated to miss practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Won't play Sunday•
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...