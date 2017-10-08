Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Suits up Sunday
Lee (ribs) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
It remains to be seen if Lee will be able to handle his normal allotment of snaps Sunday, but he'll give it a go, with fellow starter Allen Hurns also on hand. The team's Week 5 wideout corps is rounded out by Arrelious Benn, Keelan Cole and Max McCaffrey.
More News
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Scheduled to play Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Listed as questionable•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Could get some work in Friday•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Not spotted Friday•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Misses another practice•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Likely to sit out practice Thursday•
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ride Latavius
Advanced computer model says get Latavius Murray in you fantasy football lineups this week