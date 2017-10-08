Play

Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Suits up Sunday

Lee (ribs) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

It remains to be seen if Lee will be able to handle his normal allotment of snaps Sunday, but he'll give it a go, with fellow starter Allen Hurns also on hand. The team's Week 5 wideout corps is rounded out by Arrelious Benn, Keelan Cole and Max McCaffrey.

