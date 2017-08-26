Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Takes part in no-pads practice
Lee (ankle) took part in a no-pads practice Saturday, Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union reports.
Lee hadn't taken the field for nearly two weeks due to a right high-ankle sprain he suffered Aug. 13. His speedy recovery is something of a blessing as it initially looked pretty bad when he left practice with an air cast on his leg. However, we can't officially say he's back to full health until he participates in a fully-padded session.
More News
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Confident he'll be ready for Week 1•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Won't play Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Expects to play Week 1•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Week 1 status in question•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Injury not considered serious•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Exits with air cast on leg•
-
Checking in on Abdullah, Gillislee, Lacy
Three backfields of interest were on display in the all-important third preseason game with...
-
Next Blount? 2017 Sleepers and ADP
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Patriots Expectations without Edelman
Julian Edelman's knee injury looked serious of Friday night. Heath Cummings looks at the Patriots...
-
SportsLine's top five running backs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and shares its top five...
-
Crowder tops fantasy football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Julian Edelman and Derek...