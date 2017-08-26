Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Takes part in no-pads practice

Lee (ankle) took part in a no-pads practice Saturday, Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union reports.

Lee hadn't taken the field for nearly two weeks due to a right high-ankle sprain he suffered Aug. 13. His speedy recovery is something of a blessing as it initially looked pretty bad when he left practice with an air cast on his leg. However, we can't officially say he's back to full health until he participates in a fully-padded session.