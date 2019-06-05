Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Targeting mid-camp return

Lee (knee) isn't expected to be available for the start of training camp, Phillip Heilman of the Florida Times-Union reports. "[Lee is] probably a couple of weeks into training camp before he'll be back," receivers coach Keenan McCardell said Tuesday. "But he's right on line."

Lee has at least been able to run in some capacity during spring workouts, but he still appears to have a ways to go in his recovery from the torn ACL he suffered last August. That same procedure also involved PCL repair, which may help explain why Lee may need nearly full calendar year to make a full recovery. In any case, the goal remains for Lee to be ready to go for Week 1.