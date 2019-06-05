Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Targeting mid-camp return
Lee (knee) isn't expected to be available for the start of training camp, Phillip Heilman of the Florida Times-Union reports. "[Lee is] probably a couple of weeks into training camp before he'll be back," receivers coach Keenan McCardell said Tuesday. "But he's right on line."
Lee has at least been able to run in some capacity during spring workouts, but he still appears to have a ways to go in his recovery from the torn ACL he suffered last August. That same procedure also involved PCL repair, which may help explain why Lee may need nearly full calendar year to make a full recovery. In any case, the goal remains for Lee to be ready to go for Week 1.
More News
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Doing light work during OTAs•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Expected back before Week 1•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Says he's on track•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Eyeing return for 2019 opener•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Officially placed on IR•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Ruled out for entire season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Superflex mock draft results
Jamey Eisenberg looks at two teams with different approaches to selecting a quarterback in...
-
2019 Fantasy Preview: Top 150 players
We're counting down the top 150 players in Fantasy football for the 2019 season, with the whole...
-
Player Rankings: 60-51
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 60-51 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 30-21
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 30-21 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 40-31
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 40-31 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 50-41
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 50-41 in our consensus...