Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Targeting mid-training camp return
Lee (knee) isn't expected back for the start of training camp, Phillip Heilman of the Florida Times-Union reports. "He's probably a couple of weeks into training camp before he'll be back," receivers coach Keenan McCardell said Tuesday. "But he's right on line."
Lee has at least been able to run in some capacity during spring workouts, but it seems he still has a ways to go in his recovery from a torn ACL he suffered last August. That same procedure also involved repairing the PCL in the same knee, which is a complexity that might help explain why Lee could require a nearly full calendar year to make a full recovery. In any case, the goal remains for Lee to be ready for Week 1.
