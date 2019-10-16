Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Unable to practice Wednesday

Lee (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.

Lee is considered week-to-week due to a sprained ankle, and he appears to be trending towards missing Sunday's tilt against the Bengals. Of course, considering that Lee has logged just two catches for 10 yards through five games this season, his absence doesn't carry much of a fantasy impact.

