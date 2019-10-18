Play

Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Unavailable Week 7

Lee (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game at Cincinnati.

Lee sustained a "mild to moderate" ankle sprain during last Sunday's loss to the Saints and will miss at least one game due to the injury. The 27-year-old has only two catches for 10 yards in five games while working as the Jaguars No. 4 wide receiver. D.J. Chark, Chris Conley and Dede Westbrook (shoulder) -- who is listed as questionable -- should remain the team's top wideouts against the Bengals. Keelan Cole is next up on the depth chart should Westbrook be unable to play.

