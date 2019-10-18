Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Unavailable Week 7
Lee (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game at Cincinnati.
Lee sustained a "mild to moderate" ankle sprain during last Sunday's loss to the Saints and will miss at least one game due to the injury. The 27-year-old has only two catches for 10 yards in five games while working as the Jaguars No. 4 wide receiver. D.J. Chark, Chris Conley and Dede Westbrook (shoulder) -- who is listed as questionable -- should remain the team's top wideouts against the Bengals. Keelan Cole is next up on the depth chart should Westbrook be unable to play.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
It's just a fact of life that sometimes you have to trust running backs in time shares, and...
-
Week 7 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 7 plus offers...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Between bye weeks and injuries, we've got massive holes all over the wide receiver position...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Who are you starting in Week 7 at quarterback? Jamey Eisenberg gives his start and sit calls...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 7 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.