Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Unlikely to practice Wednesday

The Jaguars don't expect Lee (ankle) to practice Wednesday, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Lee hasn't taken part in any practice sessions since injuring his right ankle in the Week 15 win over the Texans. The lack of recent activity isn't an encouraging sign as Sunday's playoff game against the Bills approaches, but Lee's outlook for that contest would change for the better if he's able to practice in at least some capacity Thursday or Friday. If Lee misses a third straight contest, however, Keelan Cole, Dede Westbrook and Allen Hurns would serve as the club's primary receivers in the wild-card round.