Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Week 1 status in question

Lee is nursing a high-ankle sprain, leaving his Week 1 status in question, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Lee was carted off during Sunday's practice, and although it seems he avoided any serious damage, the tricky nature of a high-ankle sprain complicates projecting his availability for Jacksonville's regular-season opener. While Lee is sidelined, look for rookie Dede Westbrook to benefit from increased reps behind the starting duo of Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns.