Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Week-to-week

Lee is viewed as week-to-week with a sprained ankle, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though the wideout's injury was described "minor to moderate," it seems likely that he'll miss some time. With just two catches for 10 yards in five games to date, however, Lee is off the fantasy radar. For the time being, Dede Westbrook, DJ Chark and Chris Conley head the Jaguars' wideout corps.

