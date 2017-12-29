Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Won't play Sunday

Lee (ankle) won't play Sunday against the Titans, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Lee will now take aim at being ready for the Jaguars' first playoff game, while the team's wideout corps is on track to welcome Allen Hurns (ankle) back to the mix Sunday for the first time since Nov. 12. The Jaguars are locked into the AFC's No. 3 playoff seed, so it remains to be seen how the team's Week 17 wide receiver snaps are allotted, but it appears as though Hurns should get some tune-up work in, with Keelan Cole (quad), Dede Westbrook and Jaydon Mickens also in the mix.