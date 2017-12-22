Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Won't play this week

Lee (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Ryan O'Halloran of Florida Times-Union reports.

Lee is no lock to play in Week 17 either, but on the plus side, Allen Hurns (ankle/questionable) is a candidate to return to action Sunday. If Hurns isn't able to play, however, the Jaguars would turn to Keelan Cole, Dede Westbrook and Jaydon Mickens to head their Week 16 wideout corps.