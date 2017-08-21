Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Won't play Thursday

Lee (ankle) has been ruled out of Thursday's preseason game against the Panthers, Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union reports.

Lee's high-ankle sprain has hindered his preseason involvement, but the wideout recently stated his intention to be ready to play by the time Week 1 rolls around. While that provides some relief to his fantasy owners, his continued absence Thursday figures to allow rookie Dede Westbrook to get more first-team looks behind Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns.