Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Working at full speed

Lee (knee) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.

Lee sat out of Week 2's game versus the Texans with this knee issue, but it appears he's made a speedy recovery. He'll be ready to go for Thursday's game versus the Titans, barring a setback, and he could have an increased role if Chris Conley (hip) is ruled out. However, when the receiving corps was healthy in Week 1, Lee only played 12 offensive snaps and didn't receive a target.

