Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Working regularly with first-team offense

Lee and Keelan Cole have drawn most of the reps with the starters during training-camp practices, Mike Kaye of First Coast News reports.

The pecking order in the Jaguars' wideout corps has been difficult to peg down since camp opened, but it's not too surprising that Lee has been regularly featured on the first team after pacing Jacksonville with 56 receptions and ranking second with 702 yards in 2017. That production earned Lee a four-year, $34 million contract in March, a commitment that should make him one of quarterback Blake Bortles' favored options during the upcoming campaign. Even if that's the case, Lee seems ultimately to dominate the target share in Jacksonville from game to game, as Cole, Dede Westbrook and DJ Chark have all turned in strong camps and could have cases for serving as the team's go-to receiver when matchups favor their respective skill sets.