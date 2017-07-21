Williams (undisclosed) was placed on the physically unable to perform list Thursday, John Reid of Jacksonville.com reports.

Williams was a seventh-round pick in this year's draft, and the exact specifics of the injury that landed him on the PUP list are currently unknown. Williams will have until the start of the regular season to be activated, with the team needing to decide whether to keep him on the final roster.

