Jaguars' Marquez Williams: Opens camp on PUP list
Williams (undisclosed) was placed on the physically unable to perform list Thursday, John Reid of Jacksonville.com reports.
Williams was a seventh-round pick in this year's draft, and the exact specifics of the injury that landed him on the PUP list are currently unknown. Williams will have until the start of the regular season to be activated, with the team needing to decide whether to keep him on the final roster.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Fantasy Football Podcast 7/21
Let’s break down some bust candidates at the running back position. Who should you be concerned...
-
How does Bryant's return shape Steelers?
Ben Roethlisberger already had elite weaponry in Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, but Martavis...
-
Projecting Joe Mixon
The Bengals rookie running back should lead the team in all the stats that matter for Fantasy...
-
How does Williams' back change Chargers?
With rookie Mike Williams' status very much up in the air heading into training camp, what...
-
Browns' offense not one to ignore
It's fun to poke fun at the Browns but Heath Cummings says they have some serious breakout...
-
Will the Panthers retool the offense?
Cam Newton is coming off of down year and a shoulder surgery. Will he mesh with his new we...