Williams (undisclosed) was removed from the Physically Unable to Perform list Sunday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

The reasons for Williams' placement on the PUP list to begin with still aren't clear. Now healthy, he's set to compete with Tommy Bohanon for the starting fullback gig ahead of Week 1.

