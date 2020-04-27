Jaguars' Marvelle Ross: Joins Jags as UDFA
Ross signed a contract with the Jaguars on Monday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
As a small-school prospect, it wasn't altogether surprising to see Ross passed over in the 2020 NFL Draft, but he'll now get a shot to compete for a chance in Jacksonville's wide receiver room. The 5-foot-9, 160-pound Notre Dame product is notably undersized compared to NFL defensive backs, but he did showcase some versatility on special teams in college.
