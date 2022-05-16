site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' Marvin Hall: Inks deal with Jacksonville
RotoWire Staff
May 16, 2022
5:30 pm ET
Hall signed with the Jaguars on Monday.
Hall has had multiple stints with the Lions and Falcons, including a stop with Cleveland, since going undrafted out of Washington in 2016. The 29-year-old appeared in two games with Atlanta last season, catching his only target for 10 yards.
