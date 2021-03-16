The Jaguars and Jones have agreed to a two-year, $14.5 million deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Jones' deal with Jacksonville reportedly includes $9.2 million fully guaranteed. At first glance, this looks like a pretty solid value for the team, with the 31-year-old having logged a 76/978/9 stat line for the Lions in 2020. Jones joins a wideout corps that also includes DJ Chark and Laviska Shenault and a Jaguars offense that's soon expected to include next month's projected No. 1 overall draft pick, QB Trevor Lawrence.