Jones is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts due to a hamstring injury.

Jones hadn't been included on the Jaguars' Week 6 injury report until he showed up Friday as a limited participant in practice due to the hamstring issue. The extent of the injury isn't yet known, but the Jaguars are hopeful the wideout will make enough progress in the next two days to gain clearance for the Week 6 contest. Fellow receiver Zay Jones (ankle) is also listed as questionable following a limited practice Friday, so the Jaguars could be shorthanded at the position if neither of the Joneses are available Sunday.