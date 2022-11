Jones caught one of three targets for 33 yards during Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Chiefs.

Jones played only 69 percent of Jacksonville's offensive snaps Sunday while Christian Kirk and Zay Jones played an every-down role and combined for 22 targets. It's the second time in the past three games Marvin Jones has failed to record more than one reception. He enters Jacksonville's Week 11 bye with 28 catches for 346 yards and one touchdown in nine contests.