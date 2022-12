Jones caught two of six targets for 17 yards and touchdown during Sunday's 40-34 overtime win over the Cowboys.

The veteran wideout finished fourth on the team in targets, but his only play of note Sunday was a 10-yard touchdown reception during the third quarter. Jones has eight catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns across the past five games. He plays in infrequent role in Jacksonville's aerial attack and doesn't have much fantasy utility while Christian Kirk and Zay Jones remain healthy.