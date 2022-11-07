Jones recorded five catches on six targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Raiders.

Jones bounced back from a catchless performance in Week 8 to finish second on the Jaguars in targets, yards and receptions. His longest gain of the day went for 15 yards, though he now has below 50 receiving yards in seven of his nine games on the campaign. It's difficult to project that things get much better for Jones, as the Jaguars primarily run their offense through Christian Kirk and Travis Etienne.