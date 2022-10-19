Jones (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Jones was added to the injury report last Friday and ended up missing Sunday's loss to the Colts. His ability to practice, even in a limited capacity, suggests the hamstring injury isn't too serious, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be ready to face the Giants on Sunday. Tim Jones and Kendric Pryor could have an opportunity ahead, as Jamal Agnew (knee) missed practice Wednesday after getting injured in the Week 6 loss.
