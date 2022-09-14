Jones caught four of six targets for 38 yards during Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Commanders.

Jones finished third in targets for Jacksonville and played 58 of 70 offensive snaps, but he didn't provide significant production in the passing game. The veteran wideout could be third in the pecking order for quarterback Trevor Lawrence, as Christian Kirk and Zay Jones worked as the top options and caught 12 of 21 targets for 182 yards in the season opener.