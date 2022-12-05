Jones caught one of four targets for 17 yards during Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Lions.
The veteran wideout played 68 percent of the offensive snaps, but Christian Kirk was the team's only standout on a day where Jacksonville mustered only 266 offensive yards. Jones has only five receptions for 72 yards across the past three games, though he did catch a touchdown during that span.
More News
-
Jaguars' Marvin Jones: Secures second touchdown•
-
Jaguars' Marvin Jones: Catches one pass in loss•
-
Jaguars' Marvin Jones: Five catches against Raiders•
-
Jaguars' Marvin Jones: No catches in London•
-
Jaguars' Marvin Jones: Posts 57 yards on eight targets•
-
Jaguars' Marvin Jones: Cleared for Week 7•