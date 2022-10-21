Jones (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.
After making an abrupt appearance on the Jaguars' final Week 6 injury report last Friday as limited due to a hamstring injury, Jones was downgraded to out one day later. This week, he again has had a cap on his practice reps and enters the weekend with his status up in the air. Jones' last appearance Week 5 against the Texans marked his most productive outing of the campaign by a large margin (7-104-0 on 11 targets), but his standing for Sunday won't be confirmed until about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.