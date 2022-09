Jones caught four of seven targets for 33 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 38-10 win over the Chargers.

Christian Kirk and Zay Jones combined for 157 yards and two scores on 20 targets, as the pair appear to be the go-to options for Trevor Lawrence early in 2022. Marvin Jones grabbed his first touchdown of the year in the fourth quarter, but he has yet to reach 40 receiving yards in any of the first three games of the season.