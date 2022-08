Jones recorded three receptions on four targets for 40 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to the Steelers.

Jones showed a strong connection with Trevor Lawrence, tallying receptions of 16, 14 and 10 yards while working with the first-team offense. Saturday's contest marked Jones' first action of the preseason, and he should be in line to serve as an outside receiver for the Jaguars opposite Christian Kirk in Week 1 against the Commanders.