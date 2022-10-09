Jones corralled seven of 11 targets for 104 yards in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Texans.

Jones led all Jacksonville wideouts in all receiving categories despite the return of Zay Jones (knee). The veteran wideout looked like the prime version of himself, something fantasy and DFS managers were hoping for last week (zero catches on one target) when Zay was sidelined. The 32-year-old continues to start and now has a big game under his belt, but he hadn't topped 38 yards in any of his previous four contests, despite logging heavy snaps in every contest. The Jaguars' offense is too unpredictable to recommend Jones in a matchup against the Colts next Sunday.