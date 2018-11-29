Jaguars' Matt Overton: Healthy to begin Week 13
Overton (shoulder) is absent from Wednesday's injury report.
Overton exited Jacksonville's Week 12 loss to the Bills after injuring his shoulder, but appears to have fully gotten over the issue. Barring any setbacks, Overton is on track to serve as the Jaguars' primary long snapper during Sunday's tilt against the Colts.
