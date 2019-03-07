Overton re-signed with the Jaguars on Thursday, John Oehser of the team's official site reports.

It's been a long time since Overton's 2013 Pro-Bowl season with the Colts, but the seven-year veteran long snapper still seems to have made a strong impression in Jacksonville the past two seasons while filling in for Carson Tinker on two separate occasions. He's likely competing for a depth role along the interior of the offensive line this offseason.