Overton (shoulder) signed a contract with the Jaguars on Friday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Overton briefly served as the Jaguars' long snapper last season before landing on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, but is apparently healthy as he rejoins the team. Long snapper Carson Tinker was placed on IR with a knee injury, prompting the team to sign Overton.

