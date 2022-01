Wright made his lone field-goal attempt and his lone PAT during Sunday's 50-10 loss at New England.

Jacksonville's offense managed only 11 first downs, so Wright once again had limited opportunities in the kicking game. He missed his first field goal of the season but is 16-for-18 on field goals over the past 10 games. Despite not missing a field goal since Week 10, Wright won't be on the fantasy radar for the final game of the regular season given the offense's struggles.