The Jaguars' signed Sargent to a reserve/future contract Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Sargent landed a practice-squad deal with the Jaguars after failing to make the team's initial 53-man roster to begin the season. He was never elevated for any contests, but with his new contract, he'll be able to stick around the organization and compete for a larger role during the offseason. The Iowa product made seven appearances for three different teams (Jaguars, Rams and Titans) during his rookie campaign in 2021, totaling 16 touches for 71 yards.