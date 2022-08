Sargent had five carries for 22 yards and caught all five of his targets for 37 yards in Thursday's preseason loss to the Raiders.

Sargent led Jacksonville in both carries and receptions with the team's top weapons all sitting out the Hall of Fame Game. Snoop Conner is currently listed as the No. 3 tailback behind Travis Etienne (illness) and James Robinson (Achilles), but Sargent could be the next man up which could result in significant run during the preseason.