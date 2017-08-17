Play

Bennett (calf) could be sidelined for the team's next exhibition game against the Buccaneers, Ryan O'Halloran of Jacksonville.com reports.

Bennett was absent from practice Wednesday, which is the reason he is unlikely to take the field Thursday. The 24-year-old is currently competing for snaps providing depth at defensive tackle.

