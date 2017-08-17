Jaguars' Michael Bennett: Could miss Week 2 of preseason
Bennett (calf) could be sidelined for the team's next exhibition game against the Buccaneers, Ryan O'Halloran of Jacksonville.com reports.
Bennett was absent from practice Wednesday, which is the reason he is unlikely to take the field Thursday. The 24-year-old is currently competing for snaps providing depth at defensive tackle.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Tight End Tiers 3.0
A Draft Day plan revolving around tight ends?! It might seem a little crazy, but if you pinpoint...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 3.0
Sammy Watkins is the new No. 1 receiver in L.A., opening the door for a surprising new No....
-
Running Back Tiers 3.0
Leonard Fournette has a foot issue that has the Jaguars keeping him shelved. It might have...
-
Quarterback Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's not practicing and his Fantasy Football stock keeps sliding. See how he measures...
-
Johnson vs. Bell for the No. 1 pick
David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell are considered the two best choices for the No. 1 overall pick....
-
Can Gordon keep TD pace up?
Heath Cummings looks at eight running backs that have touchdown regression coming in 2017....