Bennett hurt his pectoral muscle Sunday against the Titans and did not return, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Bennett recorded one solo tackle and one pass breakup before leaving the game. If this turns out to be a long-term ailment, expect Dante Fowler Jr. to pick up more defensive snaps in Bennett's absence.

