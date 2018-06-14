Jaguars' Michael Bennett: Nearing full health
Bennett (pectoral) took part in individual drills during Wednesday's minicamp and hopes to go through team drills Thursday, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Bennett has only played in one game over the past two seasons but the defensive tackle is finally feeling healthy. He was placed on injured reserve after suffering a pectoral injury in Week 2 last season and he missed all of 2016 with a calf ailment.
