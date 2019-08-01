Jaguars' Michael Colubiale: In concussion protocol

Colubiale is in concussion protocol and is not expected to travel to Baltimore for the preseason opener next Thursday, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Colubiale is fighting for a roster spot as tight end depth, but has been recently taking snaps at full back as well. He'll need to clear concussion protocol before getting a chance to show what he can do in live game action.

