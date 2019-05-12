Jaguars' Michael Colubiale: Inks deal with Jags

Colubiale signed a contract with the Jaguars on Sunday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Colubiale is coming off a senior season at UCF where he started in seven of 13 games and earned All-Conference Honorable Mention from the American. He's a bit undersized to play the position in the NFL, which makes his chances of sticking around rather slim.

Our Latest Stories