Walker was promoted to the Jaguars' active roster Saturday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Adding Walker to the active roster indicates Dede Westbrook (shoulder/neck) may not be on track to play in Sunday's matchup with the Texans in London. Still, the undrafted rookie is just expected to provide depth at wide receiver and potentially help contribute on special teams in his possible NFL debut.

