The Jaguars activated Walker off the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday morning, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports
Walker caught on with the Jaguars as an undrafted rookie last year, starting off on the practice squad before getting promoted to the active roster in early November. He ended up playing in seven games, taking 18 kick returns for 411 yards (22.8 average), three punt returns for 13 yards and two catches for 15 yards. Walker will need to battle for a roster spot in the coming weeks.