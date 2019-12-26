Play

Walker (hamstring) is listed as a non-participant on Thursday's expected practice report.

Walker serves the Jaguars as a key contributor on special-teams and a depth wideout. With DJ Chark (ankle) also nursing an injury, Jacksonville could be forced to rely on a new kick returner if Walker were forced to miss any time.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends