The Jaguars placed Walker (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday.
As an undrafted rookie last season, Walker got some run with the 53-man roster starting Week 9, serving as the Jaguars' kick returner and hauling in two of three targets before hitting IR in late December due to a hamstring injury. His potential to make the final roster this season was touchy following the additions of Laviska Shenault and Collin Johnson in the 2020 draft. With his placement on the COVID list, Walker has to pass the required testing protocol before he's able to take part in camp.