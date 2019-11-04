Walker returned two kickoffs for 40 yards and two punts for eight yards in Sunday's loss to the Texans.

Walker was promoted from the practice squad Saturday and immediate stepped in as Jacksonville's top return man in his NFL debut. The undrafted rookie out of Boston College exclusively played special teams and would likely need multiple injuries in the receiving corps to receive involvement in the offense.

