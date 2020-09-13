site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' Mike Glennon: Active in Week 1
RotoWire Staff
Glennon is active for Week 1 against the Colts, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Glennon joined Jacksonville's practice squad after being released in the last round of cuts. However, he was promoted earlier in the week and will serve as the backup quarterback over Jake Luton.
